Pope announces creation of 13 new cardinals, including Archbishop Gregory of Washington

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has announced a consistory for the creation of 13 new cardinals, including the new Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops (Bishop Mario Grech) and the new Prefect for the Congregation of the Causes of Saints (Bishop Marcello Semeraro). Four of the 13 are over 80 and thus ineligible to take part in a papal election; among the four are Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa, since 1980 the preacher of the papal household.

