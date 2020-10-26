Catholic World News

Love of God and neighbor are inseparable, Pope tells pilgrims

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Adoring God is precisely the heart of prayer, Pope Francis said during his October 25 Sunday Angelus address (video) as he reflected on Matthew 22:34-40, the Gospel of the day. “And love for neighbor, which is also called fraternal charity, consists in closeness, listening, sharing, caring for others. And so often we neglect to listen to others because it is boring or because it takes up our time.”

