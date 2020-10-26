Catholic World News

Spain’s prime minister and Pontiff visit maskless at Vatican

October 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez discussed relations between the Holy See and Spain, Church-state relations within Spain, and “issues of an international nature, such as the current health crisis, the process of European integration and migration.” During the meeting, the Pope delivered an eight-minute extemporaneous address in which he praised a book comparing Europe today to pre-Nazi Germany.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!