Plenary indulgence for faithful departed extended to entire month of November

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Apostolic Penitentiary has decreed that “this year, in the current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plenary indulgences for the deceased faithful will be extended throughout the entire month of November.” The decree urged “all priests with the appropriate faculties offer themselves with particular generosity to the celebration of the Sacrament of Penance and administer Holy Communion to the sick.”

