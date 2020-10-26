Catholic World News

Human fraternity award committee meets with Pope

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 23, Pope Francis received members of the judging committee for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, awarded by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity and named for the founder of the United Arab Emirates. In 2019, the inaugural winners were Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayeb of Al-Azhar, who had earlier signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

