Bishop Schneider begs Pope: retract civil-union support ‘for the sake of souls’

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Athanasius Schneider has exhorted Pope Francis to retract his support for civil unions, “for the sake of the salvation of your own immortal soul, for the sake of the souls of all those persons who through your approval of same-sex unions are by their sexual acts grievously offending God and exposing their souls to the danger to be eternally lost...”

