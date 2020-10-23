Catholic World News

Australian police not investigating Vatican fund transfers

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Australian police officials have indicated that they are not pursuing an investigation into the transfer of funds from the Vatican during the trial of Cardinal George Pell. Police in the state of Victoria, where the cardinal was tried, say that found no evidence of wrongdoing in the money transfers.

