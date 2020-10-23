Catholic World News

US commission holds hearing on online hate speech, disinformation targeting religious communities

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Online hate speech and misinformation has been used to target and mobilize violence against the Rohingya in Burma, Jews in Iran, Shi’a Muslims in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and Christians and Muslims in Nigeria, to name only a few,” according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

