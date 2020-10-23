Catholic World News

In Pakistan, 13-year-old Catholic girl kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Arzoo Raja was also forced to marry a 44-year-old Muslim man. “This is umpteenth case, a story that repeats itself,” said human rights activist Nasir Raza. “She was playing at home. She went out to go to a shop and never came back.”

