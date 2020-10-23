Catholic World News

US bishops’ religious liberty chairman applauds HHS actions to ensure access to spiritual care during pandemic

October 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus Christ, physician of our souls and bodies, gave us the sacraments to convey God’s grace and healing,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami said following an announcement by the Office for Civil Rights at the US Department of Health and Human Services. “It is of paramount importance that our government, public health authorities, and health care providers strive to respect the liberty of the faithful to receive the sacraments.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!