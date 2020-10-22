Catholic World News

‘Francesco’ director receives film award in Vatican Gardens

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Evgeny Afineevsky, the director of the film Francesco, in which Pope Francis made his controversial remark about civil unions, has been awarded the Kineo Movie for Humanity Award. The prize was bestowed on him in the Vatican Gardens on October 22, the day after the papal remarks generated worldwide headlines.

