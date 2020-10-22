Catholic World News

China’s ‘underground’ Catholics wary of Beijing-Vatican deal

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are content with the agreement,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, told reporters on October 21. “But of course, problems remain that the agreement was not intended to resolve.”

