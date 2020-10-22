Catholic World News
French bishops join Muslim leaders in condemning beheading of teacher
October 22, 2020
CNS
CWN Editor's Note: French middle school teacher Samuel Paty was murdered in an October 16 Islamist attack.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
