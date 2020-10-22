Catholic World News

Rhode Island bishop: Pope Francis ‘clearly contradicts’ Church teaching

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father’s apparent support for the recognition of civil unions for same-sex couples needs to be clarified,” said Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence. “The Pope’s statement clearly contradicts what has been the long-standing teaching of the Church about same-sex unions. The Church cannot support the acceptance of objectively immoral relationships. Individuals with same-sex attraction are beloved children of God and must have their personal human rights and civil rights recognized and protected by law. However, the legalization of their civil unions, which seek to simulate holy matrimony, is not admissible.”

