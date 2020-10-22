Catholic World News

‘Still think he’s pro-life?’: Kentucky bishop criticizes President Trump

October 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bishop John Stowe

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., of Lexington commented on an article on migrant children separated from their parents.

