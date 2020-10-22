Action Alert!
We have a $100,000 challenge grant to match any donation you make right now!   $94,095 remaining.   Your gift now will be doubled!
Catholic World News

Anglican, Catholic prelates knew of allegations against notorious pedophile clergy, royal commission says

October 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse was established in 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
JAMES T. MAJEWSKI
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.