Churches win federal court decision against 2 of Colorado’s Covid mandates

October 22, 2020

CBS Denver

CWN Editor's Note: “Congregants at Colorado churches will no longer be required to wear masks or limit their numbers as required by the governor of Colorado’s COVID-19 mandates,” according to the report on the decision.

