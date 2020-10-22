Action Alert!
We have a $100,000 challenge grant to match any donation you make right now!   $94,095 remaining.   Your gift now will be doubled!
Catholic World News

Churches win federal court decision against 2 of Colorado’s Covid mandates

October 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBS Denver

CWN Editor's Note: “Congregants at Colorado churches will no longer be required to wear masks or limit their numbers as required by the governor of Colorado’s COVID-19 mandates,” according to the report on the decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
PHIL LAWLER
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.