Proclaim Christmas a public holiday, Chaldean Patriarch asks Iraq’s president

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Barham Salih “recognized and exalted the role of Christian communities in the reconstruction of the country, reaffirming its commitment to favor in every way the return of displaced Christians to their territories of origin,” according to the report. The Iraqi president also “stressed the urgency of putting an end to the often disguised discrimination that effectively hinders the full and free participation of Iraqi Christians in the country’s political, social and cultural life.”

