Catholic World News

Pope’s charity reaches out to families of shipwrecked crew

October 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent financial assistance to the members of the crew of Gulf Livestock 1. On September 2, the ship sank in a typhoon southwest of Japan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!