Vatican-China deal will be renewed this week: Cardinal Parolin

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State has said that a controversial accord with China will be renewed this week. “I can anticipate to you that all will go well,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters. Vatican officials indicated that an extension of the secret agreement will be announced on Thursday, October 21.

