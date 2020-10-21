Catholic World News

Zimbabwe bishops encourage return to Mass

October 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on NewZimbabwe.com

CWN Editor's Note: “We now discourage livestreaming of Holy Masses and other relevant pastoral programs except for the spiritual nourishment of the faithful who may be physically impeded,” said the southern African nation’s bishops, who emphasized “the obligation to attend Holy Mass if there is no major reason to absent oneself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!