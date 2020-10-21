Catholic World News

El Salvador archbishop praises constitutional amendment recognizing water as human right

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Citing Pope St. John Paul II, the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church recognizes water as a human right (Chapter 7, 365; Chapter 10, 484-485).

