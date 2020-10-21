Catholic World News

Armenian Patriarch calls for intervention in the Caucasus

October 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Catholicos Karekin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on the international community to “adopt more decisive measures to prevent Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions” in Nagorno-Karabakh (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!