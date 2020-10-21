Catholic World News

Pope, Ecumenical Patriarch, other religious leaders participate in interfaith peace gathering

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 20, the Community of Sant’Egidio sponsored international meetings of prayer for peace. Pope Francis preached at a Christian prayer service for peace at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli in Rome; later, he delivered an address at Rome’s Piazza del Campidoglio, and signed an interfaith appeal for peace (video).

