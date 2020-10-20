Catholic World News

Barred from Belarus, archbishop confers with Vatican on return

October 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk is in Rome this week, to confer with Vatican officials on the prospects for his return to his archdiocese in Belarus. The archbishop, who has voiced support for critics of the government in Belarus, has been living in Poland since August 31, when he was barred from re-entering his native land after a pilgrimage to Poland. Vatican officials are in talks with government officials in Minsk, seeking to resolve the impasse.

