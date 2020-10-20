Catholic World News

Liberia’s striking Catholic school teachers angered that they may be replaced

October 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic teachers in the West African nation of 4.9 million (map) have gone on strike because they are owed three months of salary.

