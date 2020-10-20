Catholic World News
Catholic encounters with Muslims frame Fratelli tutti, scholar says
October 20, 2020
National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s third encyclical letter, Fratelli tutti, is devoted to fraternity and social friendship.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
