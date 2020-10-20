Catholic World News

Catholic encounters with Muslims frame Fratelli tutti, scholar says

October 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s third encyclical letter, Fratelli tutti, is devoted to fraternity and social friendship.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
JEFF MIRUS
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.