Catholic World News

New Orleans priests give Archbishop Aymond vote of confidence despite scandals

October 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Orleans Times-Picayune

CWN Editor's Note: “All 335 priests in the Archdiocese … emphatically support Archbishop Aymond,” the leaders of two priests’ councils said in a letter. “Archbishop Aymond is a dedicated, faithful and holy priest of Jesus Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!