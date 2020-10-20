Catholic World News

Nun kidnapped in Mali is alive but needs care, says former hostage

October 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The former hostage, Sophie Petronin, was released along with Father Pierluigi Maccalli earlier this month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!