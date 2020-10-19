Catholic World News

Brooklyn bishop repeats criticism of lockdown ‘overreach’

October 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Brooklyn’s Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio has renewed his criticism of government emergency restrictions, which he characterizes as “a little bit of an overreach.” The bishop complained that religious institutions have been “relegated to the sidelines” by the restrictions. Churches, he said, are complying with all reasonable safety measures.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!