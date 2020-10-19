Catholic World News

Woman arrested in Vatican financial scandal fights extradition

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for Cecilia Marogna, who was arrested last week in connection with a widening Vatican investigation into financial misconduct, have disclosed that she will fight the move by Italian government officials to extradite her to Vatican City, where she is wanted for alleged misuse of funds. Marogna contends that the money she received through Cardinal Angelo Becciu was spent properly in her work as a security consultant.

