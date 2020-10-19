Catholic World News

Federal court rules against Brooklyn diocese, upholds NY governor’s new Covid limits

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The evidence shows that Governor [Andrew] Cuomo is clearly aware and concerned that [the executive order] burdens religious practice, and particularly the religious practice of Orthodox Jews, but awareness that the burden of a law falls unequally does not establish that the law was designed to target religious groups,” a federal district court said. The October 16 decision followed an earlier ruling against the diocese.

