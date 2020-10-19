Catholic World News

Don’t incentizive the throwaway culture, Vatican diplomat says

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “To stop the paradoxical reality that there is food for everyone while starvation remains the daily reality of so many as food is discarded, wasted and consumed in excess, we need to do more than produce more food,” said Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a UN committee meeting on October 16.

