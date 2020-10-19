Catholic World News

USCCB announces election novena

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The varied daily intentions of the novena, which begins October 26, include confronting racial inequalities, upholding the dignity of every human life, and the duty to defend religious freedom.

