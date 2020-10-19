Catholic World News
Pope removes Polish bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up
October 19, 2020
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: In 2012, Bishop Edward Janiak, 68, was appointed bishop of Kalisz, a city of 100,000 in central Poland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!