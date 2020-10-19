Catholic World News

Brazil Catholics drawn to worship despite downsized services

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “After the pandemic hit the country in mid-March, Brazil’s National Conference of Bishops suspended in-person Masses and indoor celebrations,” according to the report. “But people have grown weary of hunkering down, particularly as the numbers of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined somewhat.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

