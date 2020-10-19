Catholic World News

Covid case confirmed in Pope’s Vatican residence

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The man, who was not identified and did not have symptoms of the illness, left the Santa Marta residence and went into isolation along with others with whom he had had direct contact,” according to the report.

