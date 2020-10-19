Catholic World News

Bishop Daly challenges Bishop McElroy’s statements on abortion and the 2020 election

October 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on recent remarks by Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane said, “Reading through Bishop McElroy’s statement, I noticed that he never mentions that abortion is the ‘preeminent’ moral issue for Catholics.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!