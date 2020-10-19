Catholic World News

Former German president meets with Pope, touts ‘synodal way’

October 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (German)

CWN Editor's Note: Christian Wulff was president of Germany from 2010 to 2012. At their October 16 meeting, the Pope and the ex-president also discussed Fratelli tutti, migration, and populism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!