Papal praise for Italian police at Vatican

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Receiving members of the Carabinieri (Italian national police) of the Company of St. Peter’s on October 17, Pope Francis paid tribute to their work and added, “I encourage you everywhere to be promotors of responsible citizenship, to help people to be good citizens, to be guardians of the right to life, through commitment to safety and security. In carrying out your profession, always be aware that every person is loved by God, is His creature, and as such deserves respect.”

