Young Brazilian priest killed

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The body of Father Adriano da Silva Barros, a priest ordained just five months ago, was found near Manhumrim, Brazil, on October 14. The young priest, who had been missing for a day, was apparently knifed, and his body set on fire. Police speculated that he may have been killed by a robber.

