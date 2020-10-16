Catholic World News

World hunger ‘shameful,’ Pope says in message to FAO

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), timed for World Food Day, Pope Francis said that the persistence of hunger is “shameful.” The Pontiff said that hunger is caused by “an unequal distribution of the fruits of the earth, in addition to the lack of investment in agriculture, the consequences of climate change and the increase of conflicts in different parts of the planet.”

