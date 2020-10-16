Catholic World News

Jewish groups hit NY Governor Cuomo with discrimination suit

October 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on NBC

CWN Editor's Note: Three Jewish congregations have brought suit against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for restricting access to religious gatherings. The suit charges that Cuomo, who has blamed a recent spike in Covid cases on Orthodox Jews, had shown a “streak of anti-Semitic discrimination.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!