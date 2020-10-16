Catholic World News

In USA Today op-ed, philosophy professor raps bias against Catholic mothers of large families

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Of course, we Catholics have long been seen as harboring some hidden, nefarious agenda, which calls into question our fitness to hold positions of power or authority,” writes Jennifer Frey, associate professor of philosophy at the University of South Carolina,. “But for faithful Catholic women in particular, especially those of us who cannot hide the fact that we strive to adhere to the Church’s unpopular teachings about sex and contraception — i.e., Catholic mothers of large families — this anti-Catholic bias takes an especially ugly, sexist form. Unfortunately, I know this all too well.”

