Catholic World News

For first time, Brazilian Marian shrine celebrates feast day without pilgrimages

October 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Before Covid, the Cathedral Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida received 13 million pilgrims per year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!