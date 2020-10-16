Catholic World News

Background: World Mission Sunday

October 16, 2020

On October 18, the third Sunday in October, the Church around the world commemorates World Mission Sunday. The theme of the Pope’s message for the day is “Here am I, send me” (Isaiah 6:8).

World Mission Sunday was instituted by Pope Pius XI in 1926 and first commemorated in 1927. As St. John Paul II explained in 2001, Pope Pius “accepted a request by the Pontifical Society for the Propagation of the Faith to ‘establish a day of prayer and propaganda for the missions’ to be celebrated on the same day in every diocese, parish and institute of the Catholic world ... and to encourage offerings for the missions.”

