Pope Francis names winner of 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics to pontifical academy

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 was awarded to three scientists; Reinhard Genzel received the prize “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.” The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.

