Papal encouragement for Global Compact on Education

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 15, Pope Francis delivered a video address to an online event, hosted by the Lateran University, re-launching the Global Compact on Education, an initiative of the Congregation for Catholic Education. The Pontiff said “that education bears within itself a seed of hope: the hope of peace and justice; the hope of beauty and goodness; the hope of social harmony.”

