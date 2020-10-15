Catholic World News
‘Mistaken identity’: judge dismisses child porn charges against former Catholic school principal
October 15, 2020
» Continue to this story on KETV-TV
CWN Editor's Note: Marlan Burki was principal at a Nebraska Catholic school from 2006 to 2018.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
