St. Junípero Serra statue defaced, archbishop plans exorcism

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A church maintenance worker had covered the statue in duct tape before the protest to protect it from graffiti, and boarded up windows” at Mission San Rafael Arcangel, according to the report. Five vandals have been arrested. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco announced plans to conduct an exorcism on the site.

